HiQ Tyres and Autocare nominated as Tyre Retailer of the Year

HiQ Tyres and Autocare has been nominated for the esteemed 2018 Tyre Retailer of the Year award at the annual NTDA Tyre Industry Awards on the 4thOctober.

The leading tyre and autocare franchise network has been selected thanks to its success across the last twelve months in several categories.

Key reasons for the nomination include their strong digital strategy in 2018, levels of support functions available to all franchisees, community engagement and integration, and the ongoing charitable efforts supported by the entire network.

The focus on digital for HiQ franchisees encourages business owners to engage in and develop their online presence whilst integrating with the national HiQ brand. The HiQ head office team provide training and support for the team on key initiatives and both national and local promotions, allowing the customer the best possible online journey to their local HiQ centre.

The network prides itself in engaging with the local community, and giving back wherever possible, from local charity days to football shirt sponsorships. Stores and customers have worked tirelessly to raise money for Breast Cancer Care, the corporate charity of the HiQ network, with the total currently sitting at over £120,000.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & I commented “We are really pleased to have been nominated for this important award. Being recognised in this category is a great achievement for everyone in the network, however if we were to win this award it would be a real success, and a great boost for our franchisees who work so hard to ensure HiQ creates an autocare experience that customers enjoy and return to.”

Entrants have now been handed to the independent judging panel, with the winner of Tyre Retailer of the Year announced at the NTDA Tyre Industry Awards on 4thOctober 2018.