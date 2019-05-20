Hofmann Megaplan Combat ADAS Ignorance with Free Education Day

ADAS systems are no longer a luxury item gracing the cars of the most affluent. Contributing to the increasing average costs of passenger vehicle repairs, experts now warn ADAS Calibration is essential.

Research has shown that while many understand the benefits of ADAS in vehicles, they are not aware of their duty to calibrate these systems within set vehicle manufacturer tolerances.

Not doing so could result in the failure of these safety critical systems and industry experts are worried. Garage Equipment specialists Hofmann Megaplan have taken a more proactive approach to schooling around ADAS with a free educational day.

Held at their state-of-the-art showroom and training centre, the day offers a chance to share knowledge around multiple ADAS systems.

VP for Garage Equipment James Boon explains “Our concern is addressing an initial unfamiliarity in the sector surrounding the importance of ADAS Calibration.”

He continues, “If you are in the business of working with cars, you are going to need to be equipped to carry out these calibrations. How can you make sure ADAS repairs are safe and vehicles are returned to the road efficiently otherwise?”

The Hofmann Megaplan team will be hosting live demonstrations of various ADAS systems, as well as showcasing ancillary equipment which can help you profit further, such as Wheel Alignment and Automatic Tread Measurement Systems.

You can register for this free ADAS Education day onlinenow or sign up with the team at Automechanika 2019.