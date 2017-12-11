Home advantage for BKT at the largest event for the South Asian market

BKT, the multinational Off-Highway tyre manufacturer headquartered in India, will certainly not miss the upcoming 9th edition of Excon, the International Construction Equipment and Technology Trade Fair taking place from December 12 to 16, 2017 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in India. To benefit from its home advantage, BKT is going to field some of its finest masterpieces: cutting-edge tyres for construction and earthmoving equipment.

Predominantly on display at the BKT booth (stand A-1, hall 1LL) are the patterns belonging to the large Earthmax family. A tyre line, which has been specifically developed to favor the best weight distribution on the ground for dumpers, loaders, dozers, graders and some multi-purpose vehicles.

Right at the forefront, there is Earthmax SR 45 in size 18.00 R 33, an ideal tyre for rigid dumpers operating even on the harshest grounds.

The next exhibit in size 24.00 R 35 is Earthmax SR 47, specifically designed for rigid dumpers as well.

Earthmax SR 46 is BKT’s response to adverse and rocky environments. Displayed at Excon in size 27.00 R 35, this tyre features an All Steel casing reinforced with steel-belts to provide excellent protection against impacts, mechanical stress, and punctures.

Strength and resistance are the characteristic traits of Earthmax SR 55, an extraordinary ally whenever you need to face high production peaks with very little standstill times.

Specifically developed for rigid dumpers and loaders is Earthmax SR 31 – on display at Excon in size 23.5 R 25. This tyre provides best traction and pleasing riding comfort.

In addition to the Earthmax products, also XL Grip (L3) can be viewed at the trade show in size 17.5-25. It is a cross-ply tyre that provides best stability and durability.

A non-directional tread design, traction, and stability, instead, are the distinguishing marks of XL Grip (BHL), designed for backhoe loaders employed in excavation, leveling and loading operations.

Another pattern for tough service is SUPER GRADER, a bias tyre for graders excelling in traction and self-cleaning properties. On display at the event in size 14.00 – 24.

Last but not least, EM 936 offers riding comfort as a plus. This tyre has been specifically developed for excavators and telehandlers employed in industrial applications.