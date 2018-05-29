Horndean Tyres new vehicle livery

Horndean Tyres are proud to begin to roll out our all new vehicle livery, starting with our newest addition to the fleet, a new Vauxhall Movano. With our ever growing fleet of mobile fitting vans covering the South coast, we will continue to roll out this new vehicle branding in the future.

We have been working behind closed doors for some time now to bring something new to our fast growing fleet. Initially, we will roll out this new livery to our retail division, with our commercial division to follow in due course.

We believe we have succeeded in keeping our core brand identity, colours and style with this new livery, whilst making the vehicle very pleasing to the eye.

You will begin to see more of these vans across the South coast in the future, so keep an eye out!

We are very pleased with the result of this new mobile van, and the work our team has put in to achieve this.