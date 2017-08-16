How Improving Quality Can Build Customer Trust

Over recent weeks, there has been some media focus on unscrupulous MOT, servicing and repair providers forcing customers to commit to work not required, not completed or overcharging for work carried out.

Inevitably, this shakes customer trust in garages and workshops, leading to them worry that they will be ripped off. With the latest Association of British Insurers estimates showing that average vehicle repair costs have risen by 32% over the last three years and now sit at £1,632, customer’s concerns around costs is not going away, anytime soon.

According to MyCarNeedsA.com, it is just a small number of providers are damaging the reputation of the MOT, servicing and repairs industry, when many are making great strides towards improving customer service. Scott Hamilton, Managing Director: “We know from our own research that customers are concerned that they will be charged for work that is not done, or that unnecessary work is carried.

“Unfortunately, cases of motorists being ripped off by garages and workshops reinforces the old stereotypes. But the reality is that the industry has come a long way to improve the quality of service and has made great efforts to build consumer trust and shift misconceptions.

“The ability to carry out a job and meet customers’ expectations is incredibly powerful in building trust. With expectations being so low on standards, ironically, there is a great opportunity to blow customers away just by doing the basics well. Surprisingly, bad reviews can be an opportunity to promote quality of service – garages should engage with customers who leave bad online reviews about poor quality service to address issues and problems in a professional manner.

“Potential new customers who check out reviews before contacting a garage or workshop will feel they are seeing a true picture of its business and this can influence their purchasing decisions. If dealers only have five-star ratings, they can appear to be too good to be true. The best thing about a bad review is that garages and workshops have the opportunity to respond in a way that shows they care and will win customers.”



