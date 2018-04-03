How You Can Benefit From AC Servicing

We’re getting towards that time of year when temperatures start to rise and drivers find themselves reaching for the air conditioning button more often.

Using the Sun KoolKare Blizzard PRO air conditioning servicing unit, it takes just 90 seconds to get set up – from connecting the unit and identifying the vehicle and inputting any additional data required.

Then it’s just a case of pushing the ‘start’ button and allowing the machine to get to work.

The Blizzard PRO is a fully automatic recovery and recycling unit with automatic taps so you can just set up the recycling procedure and leave it to run while you deal with other jobs in the workshop. No more operator input is required until the end of the procedure.

This all means that while you are working and earning money, your air conditioning servicing unit is doing just that at the same time – so your revenue is going up despite your workload barely increasing at all.

The opportunity for increased revenue is high, not least because of the different levels of service you can offer with the Blizzard PRO, which is also capable of dealing with hybrid cars running with HD11 oil.

As well as recharging a vehicle’s air conditioning system, the Blizzard PRO includes KoolKlean, a purification system that cleans and sanitises the vehicle, eliminating any bad odours such as cigarette smoke.

