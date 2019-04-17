IAAF’s membership swells with latest member The Wheel Specialist

The Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) has welcomed new member The Wheel Specialist on board, as it becomes the latest in a recent flurry of aftermarket names to sign up.

The new enrolee is the UK’s only alloy wheel refurbishment company to operate from fixed premises with national coverage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. working with thousands of auto trade businesses across the UK, including some of the largest insurers, dealerships and bodyshops.

Established in 1955 in Birmingham under the company name Lap-Tab Ltd, the company has a long-standing reputation for its service, quality, and fast turnaround times, now employing over 75 staff across the UK. It offers same day total service, drive-in or drop-off, with a wide range of finishes including bespoke and original manufacturer matches available, backed up by a 12-month guarantee.

The Wheel Specialist will now gain access to a wide range of membership perks including a range of lifestyle protection plans, ADR cover and HR Manager Lite, a new, free service designed to assist employers with legal matters relating to Employment Law, HR, Health & Safety and Data Protection. There is also the chance for the company to attend the IAAF Annual Conference and Awards Dinner plus become actively involved in the many network meetings held across the year.

Ginny Murphy, CEO, said: “The Wheel Specialist fully welcomes the opportunity to become a member of the IAAF. We recognise that the IAAF is a well-established force within the automotive aftermarket that provides a cohesive network of inter-brand communication and advocacy.

“We look forward to contributing constructively and working with the IAAF, its existing and future membership base.”

Wendy Williamson, IAAF chief executive, said: “We have welcomed an increasing number of new members to our ranks over the past few weeks and we are seeing growing representation from all sectors of the aftermarket. We’re delighted that The Wheel Specialist sees the merits in joining and we are confident that through sharing their knowledge and meeting with fellow members, everyone will get to benefit.”