Malton-based independent tyre dealership Ian Brown Tyres is celebrating after being named the best in the business – picking up the prestigious Retail Centre of the Year prize at last night’s National Tyre Distributors Association (NTDA) Awards.

The North Yorkshire dealership beat off competition from 14 other retailers across the country in the toughly contested category, including flagship sites for some of the biggest national tyre dealer networks.

It caps off a hugely successful year for Ian Brown Tyres – in July it passed the Michelin Auto Professional programme’s rigorous audit for the sixth time in a row, making it one of the longest-serving Michelin Certified Centres in the UK. And last month, the retailer stepped up its quest to become the go-to place for all terrain tyres after joining forces with BFGoodrich and becoming part of the manufacturer’s nationwide Off-Road Centre network.

Ecstatic Brown says: “It was the last award to be given. My heart was racing. I just couldn’t believe it when my name was announced. John Inverdale started to interview me onstage. He was a fantastic guy and he knew I was nervous. He was asking me some really good questions – but it’s all a bit of a blur. It’s such a massive achievement.”

