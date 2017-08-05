ICFM treads new ground with Michelin

Car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) fleet managers working towards the ICFM’s Intermediate and Advanced Diploma Certificates are learning more about the fuel- and cost-saving benefits of a premium tyre policy with help from Michelin.



Michelin became one of the first companies to join ICFM’s recently launched Corporate Investor Programme, and the organisation – which is dedicated to furthering the education, recognising the achievements, and advancing the profession of car and LCV fleet management – incorporated advice from the leading fleet tyre provider into its latest ‘Masterclass’ conference.

That saw Michelin Key Account Manager, Peter Wood, present on the topics of tyre safety, policy choice, EU tyre labelling legislation, tyre data and best-practice advice.

ICFM Director Peter Eldridge says: “Fleet management is a minefield of legal, technical and financial concerns. However, working with major suppliers like Michelin and using its expertise within ICFM events, such as the recent Masterclass on occupational road risk management, means we can offer a level of industry insight and best-practice advice that’s second to none.

“The importance of the right tyre choice in ensuring maximum safety, efficiency and long-lasting performance cannot be overstated. With Michelin’s help, fleet managers will gain a far better awareness of tyre performance issues, and fully understand the impact which making the right tyre choice can have on a fleet’s operating costs.”

Wood explains: “When selecting a tyre policy, it’s vital that fleet managers and procurement teams look beyond purely up-front cost, and consider all the factors to running a safe and efficient fleet. Getting your tyre policy right can affect a fleet in so many ways – it’s not just about stopping distances, traction and fuel efficiency, but additional factors such as increasing uptime, mobility and duty of care.”



