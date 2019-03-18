Inaugural edition of Apollo Tyres’ #BadRoadBuddies concludes in Goa

The inaugural edition of #BadRoadBuddies, an off-roading event organised by leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres, came to a scintillating finish late on Sunday evening in Goa. The community of nearly 50 off-roaders, social media influencers and journalists from different parts of India were joined in the final leg of the drive by Sachin Tendulkar, brand ambassador for Apollo Tyres, Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman and Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres Ltd. Sachin Tendulkar and Neeraj Kanwar also went for a quick off-roading on multiple tracks.



In a first of its kind event by any tyre manufacturing company, Apollo Tyres aims at building #BadRoadBuddies as a robust community of SUV owners/drivers. The inaugural edition, spread over two days, saw a cavalcade of nearly 100 vehicles fitted with Apollo Apterra tyres travelling from Goa to Dandeli, and back, passing through some of the natural and man-made off-roading tracks. The event concluded with a lively performance by the rock and roll band, ‘Parikrama’ in the evening.



Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “We wanted to provide budding off-roaders and enthusiasts a platform to come together and discover the roads less travelled across the vast Indian terrain. Bad Road Buddies is a special initiative curated by Apollo Tyres for them. We are extremely excited about our first edition of #BadRoadBuddies. This would also help the off-roaders experience the Apollo Apterra tyres, which are designed to tackle the rough roads with ease, making the journey more thrilling.”



The participants had their vehicles fitted with Apollo Apterra tyres, which are designed to provide a silent and comfortable drive even in the toughest of terrains. These tyres have longer service life with excellent safety during high speed and braking. Navigating across some of the challenging terrains in their respective vehicles the adventure seekers of #BadRoadBuddies were offered a great opportunity to share an unmatched and unparalleled motoring experience.



About Bad Road Buddies

Bad Road Buddies is a community for budding off-roaders to come together and discover the unexplored beauty that beholds in this vast terrain that is India. The people who belong to this community are the ones willing to make it through some of the harshest roads in the country only to visit places that will deliver them with breathtaking views. Not just the views, these off-roading experiences will give them memories, getting intimate with nature and a lifetime worth of stories to tell! No matter how bad the roads are, as long as your buddies are with you, everything becomes bearable. A community of off-roaders from different backgrounds who have come together to show their love for off-roading, to go the distance! Stay updated on www.badroadbuddies.com



