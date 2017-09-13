

The tires market for Original Equipment (OE) is driven by factors such as increasing demand for low rolling resistance tires, better fuel economy, demand for high performance and low-profile tires, technological advancements such as smart tires, eco-friendly tires, and others, End-Of-Life Vehicle (ELV) regulations and other factors. The tires OE market size was valued at USD 23.18 Billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast period is 2016 to 2021.



The tire market ecosystem consists of tire manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.), and Michelin (France). These tires are supplied to major OEMs in the automotive industry including Nissan (Japan), Tesla Motors (U.S.), Honda (Japan) and others.