Furthermore, the Primacy 4 provides a high level of performance on dry and wet roads, from the first use until worn to the 1.6mm legal wear indicator.

Jonathan Layton, Head of Fleet at Michelin, says: “The long-lasting performance of the Primacy 4 could lead to notable financial and environmental benefits, potentially saving a high mileage fleet vehicle a set of tyres over the life of a contract.

“The tyres are also safe when new and safe when worn, which only serves to heighten their strong appeal to the fleet market.”

Thanks to the use of latest generation elastomers and an optimised tread pattern that reveals squarer and less tapered grooves, the Primacy 4 delivers a very high level of wet grip and water clearance – even when the tyre is worn.

Michelin Primacy 4 – which went up against multiple premium brands during the DEKRA tests – will be launched in 64 sizes from January 2018, to fit wheels ranging from 15 to 18 inches.



