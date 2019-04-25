Independent Tyre dealers can now beat the online competition

80% of tyre purchases now start on the internet, and 70% of customers will buy from the first dealer that tries to sell to them, but if you haven’t got a big marketing budget, can you compete online and keep your independence?

With a team comprising of Tyre professionals and former Google and Microsoft employees, Auto Garage Network (AGN) leads the way in providing independent Tyre dealers with ecommerce websites and online marketing solutions that are outperforming even the biggest online retailers.

“Over 150 Independent Tyre dealers are now benefitting from AGN solutions. Developing aesthetic websites is relatively simple, however, getting them found and generating sales is an artform. We decided to invest heavily in a platform that not only delivers the professional looks and functionality, but also unrivalled local exposure and Google search rankings”, says Tony Mann, AGN’s Business Development director.

Tyre dealers want to be in front of online customers when they are looking to buy, but they don’t want to just become fitting partners for big retailers, or have to commit to one supplier or brand to benefit from the online marketplace, we believe websites should belong to the Independent dealers, and add value to the dealers own business.” added Tony

AGN websites are pre-loaded with a 10’000-tyre product catalogue, an alloy wheel configurator, MOT and service booking system, and a payment gateway, you can even integrate directly to an eBay shop.

