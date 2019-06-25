Industry-backed diagnostic training from Snap-on

Snap-on, honoured twice in the 2019 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, offers a range of industry-backed diagnostic training solutions designed to meet the varying needs of its customers.

The company’s daytime courses and evening seminars are accredited by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and are set up to provide top-quality professional training from a team of industry-leading experts.

The day-long courses offer in-depth information to attendees about how to use and get the most from their diagnostic equipment.

They are presented in a classroom environment with fellow technicians and use real-world examples to help demonstrate the diagnostic steps required to reach fixes.

Courses are targeted towards Snap-on platform users and are currently covering the VERUS Edge, MODIS Edge and Intelligent Diagnostics live on ZEUS systems.

The evening seminars are designed to keep visitors up to date with the latest developments in vehicle technology, and cover a range of subjects that will help all levels of technician to understand and make money from diagnostics.

They are arranged so that attendees don’t have to take time out of the workshop and are presented by an experienced professional with specific topics and case studies used.

Themes covered include Safety Systems, Component Testing and Complaint to Correction, and attendees can gain points towards their IMI Continuing Professional Development status.

The daytime events conclude with a test which, if passed, earns the technician IMI certification in the course’s subject matter.

Snap-on trains thousands of people each year and firmly believes in the importance of helping technicians maximise their own potential and harnessing it with the potential of their equipment in order for them to be able to be the best they can be.

Having the IMI Awards accreditation for the courses further reinforces Snap-on’s customer-centred commitment to providing the best quality information, training and skills to its customers and distributors.

Snap-on works alongside the IMI to improve public confidence in garages and workshops via the nationally-recognised accreditation scheme.