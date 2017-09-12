¬ Innovated driving: 360-degree rotating “Ball Pin Tyre”

Hankook presents “The Next Driving Lab” campaign, showcasing its 360-degree rotating “Ball Pin Tyre” at this year’s IAA in Frankfurt. As the 3rd project from “The Next Driving Lab”, Hankook Tire aims to use the most advanced technology to deliver a futuristic driving experience. The campaign began in 2013 and continues to highlight the company’s longstanding commitment to progressive, forward-thinking innovation.

The “Ball Pin Tyre” is a unique future-oriented tyre capable of moving in a full 360-degree circle, meaning right angle turns and zigzag driving is possible.

To help the “Ball Pin Tyre” achieve the full potential of its futuristic technology, Hankook Tire has installed an advanced gyroscope and a three omni-wheel system to the vehicle. The gyroscope and gyro-sensor measure and detect three-dimensional angles on the vehicle in order to maintain perfect balance between the body and the tyre. In addition, the precision control of the three omni-wheel system gives drivers the freedom to drive flexibly at any speed.