We have an exciting full-time opportunity to join an established global tyre wholesaler with over 30 years of experience who import and export tyres world-wide. Reporting directly to the Sales Director, we are looking for a candidate who has a background in the tyre industry so previous experience is a pre-requisite, as is a proven sales ability. This role will suit a person who has global sales experience and additional languages would be advantageous with a flexible approach to work as travelling world-wide is essential.

