International Tyres expansion plans takes them to South East Asia

Midlands based International Tyres are experienced specialists in truck tyre wholesale distribution in the UK and for the past three decades the company has been working with some of the world’s leading tyre brand manufacturers. In March they exhibited for the first time having previously attended the Singapore show as a visitor.

International Tyres Director Andy Jackson states that the company is currently looking to expand the business in the UK and felt it would be worthwhile taking part in the event to explore and learn first-hand about the truck tyre market in Asia and also look at the possibility of finding new potential brands to add to their product portfolio for the future.

He says, “Having relocated our headquarter base to larger and custom built premises in Rowley Regis during 2018. We are currently adopting a controlled growth plan with the intention of further increasing our TBR band portfolio if we find new tyre ranges that suit our particular brand requirements. It is an ambitious and possibly ‘bold’ move to travel all the way out to Singapore for a show but I am a firm believer that if you want to succeed you have to be prepared to try new things and go off in a different direction when needed. It has been a very worthwhile trip as we have met a number of interested companies that could possibly lead to new business partnerships in the future.”

International Tyres hold the largest range of in-house stock in the UK with 25,000 tyres readily available that cover all price ranges, sizes and applications and are exclusive UK distributors for a number of high quality and prestigious truck brands offering next day deliveries throughout the UK and same day delivery throughout the Midlands.

Andy concludes, “We pride ourselves on the fact that more than one in twenty new truck tyres fitted in the UK are provided by International Tyres and I believe it is the perfect springboard to take our company to the next level of growth and success in due course.”