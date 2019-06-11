International Tyres set their sights on Europe for the future

Following their successful debut at the Tyrexpo Asia Show in Singapore in March. One of the UK’s leading truck tyre wholesalers and distributors – West Midlands based International Tyres continued their progressive brand promotional campaign around the world with their initial appearance at a European show by exhibiting at the Autopromotec 2019 Show in Bologna, Italy towards the end of May.

As an established family company the International Tyres stand was manned by Paul and Andy Jackson – a formidable father and son management team who were looking to further enhance a successful expansion plan throughout the global truck tyre market to not only showcase the company name and services but also to meet and hopefully form a partnership with new suppliers and customers.

International Tyres Director Andy says, “As in Singapore we have been able to gain a number of promising contacts for the future and the company intend to capitalise on any business opportunities that arise from our campaign.”

Although the Chinese tariff’s on TBR tyres has presented International Tyres with a tough challenge. Andy points out that they have been able to counteract the situation by the company’s increased momentum in providing premium brands to the market. He adds, “We pride ourselves on having a very flexible and proactive sales team back by an impressive website that is backed by a professional and expansive logistics operation to cope with the expected future increase in business.”

International Tyres extensive headquarter base stocks the largest in-house range of tyres incorporating around 25,000 TBR pieces being instantly available to cover all sizes, applications and price preferences with guaranteed next day deliveries throughout the UK and same day delivery throughout the Midlands. Andy concludes, “Over 1 in 20 new truck tyres fitted in the UK at the moment is being provided by International Tyres. We believe we have the perfect facilities to further increase the company’s presence in our specific market.”