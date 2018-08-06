Introducing the TECH T-Pro Hybrid 1.5!

Leading producer of tyre repair materials and TPMS solutions, Tech Europe, are proud to launch an upgraded version of their universal T-Pro Hybrid sensor for the European aftermarket.

Just in time for the upcoming busy winter season, the NEW T-Pro Hybrid 1.5 provides complete flexibility and with the latest software developments, it is now compatible with 99% of 2018 direct TPMS-enabled vehicles, one of the highest converges available in the market, resulting in major stock optimisation benefits for all users. Furthermore, its dual valve technology enables users to exchange between an alloy Clamp-In, black Clamp-In or Snap-In valve.

Additionally, the T-Pro Hybrid 1.5 is the fastest, configurable sensor on the market, eliminating long waiting times for superior customer service, which is strengthened by its compact, lightweight design that eases installation.

With quality at the forefront of the TECH TPMS range, all products are manufactured then tested on a fully-automated, environmentally-controlled production line, meaning customers can rest assured that they will obtain a premium product. TÜV Süd recognises this meticulous manufacturing process as a Quality Management System that fulfils the requirements of IATF 16949.

Please visit www.techtpms.comto check out the available sensors or contact techeurope@trc4r.comfor further information.