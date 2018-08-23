Introduction new Magna MA02+ for articulated dump trucks.

At Magna Tyre Group we are thrilled to introduce the new Magna MA02+ tyre. Magna tyres are known for their reliability and low cost per kilometre and the Magna MA02+ tyre is no exception. It has been designed to optimize productivity in the harshest environments. The tyre is available in the popular size 875/65R29 for ADT’s operating in moderate and difficult conditions.



The Magna MA02+ has been manufactured to safely, effectively and comfortably operate an Articulated Dump Truck. Extensive wear on the tyres is minimal thanks to the superior compound and protected sidewall. These also guarantee the tyres to be less prone to cuts and punctures. An extra feature on the Magna MA02+ is the E3 self-cleaning tread which ensures exceptional grip and stability on the most demanding terrains, making the tyre ideal for a whole range of different industrial purposes.



