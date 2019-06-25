IRONMAN was first arranged in Finland last year. The highly popular race was sold out once again this year, and Lahti is expecting up to 2,000 triathlon enthusiasts from around the world.

The special feature of this half-distance race is its late departure time: the contestants will finish under the Midnight Sun – having swam, cycled, and run for a total of 70.3 miles (113 km).

Nokian Tyres continues as the event’s main partner. Cooperation is an excellent way to promote the joy of mobility – to hobbyists and professional athletes alike. The triathlon community’s sense of togetherness and mutual assistance, and the attitude of challenging yourself, are also core values for Nokian Tyres’ company culture.

- Last year’s event was very successful and presented Nokian Tyres very well to the global community of exercise and outdoor enthusiasts. The event is also an excellent way to encourage our personnel and partners to take care of their well-being and even challenge them to transcend their limits, says Antti-Jussi Tähtinen, Vice President of Marketing at Nokian Tyres.

Encouraged by the employer

Several Nokian Tyres employees will be participating, including the President and CEO. One of the participants is Kalle Mikkonen, an ex-canoeist who works as a product development technician. Mikkonen spent years competing at the world’s highest levels and ended his active career at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

He tried triathlon for the first time last year at Nokian Tyres’ traditional Hakkapeliitta Triathlon.

"I find that I miss the goals I had as a professional athlete, even though the results no longer really matter. I am heading to Ironman in Lahti with a sense of enthusiasm and curiosity – I want to see the experiences that the day will bring," Mikkonen says.

Exercise has become a way of life for Mikkonen, and it supports his well-being at work and in his family life. He actively takes advantage of the diverse array of opportunities for physical exercise that are offered by his employer and takes part in the staff events whenever possible.

"I exercise regularly and highly appreciate that my employer encourages activity and provides opportunities for participation. I also like to exercise and go out with my children, teaching them the basics of an active lifestyle."

Running with a tyre

IT entrepreneur Jussi Kallioniemi, a member of Nokian Tyres’ team, will bring a splash of color to the event. He intends to carry a tyre on his back for the 21-kilometer running part.

The triathlon in Lahti is part of Kallioniemi’s preparation for next fall’s peculiar attempt where he is teaming up with Nokian Tyres for a shot at a new Guinness World Record. The goal is to push a car weighing 1,880 kilograms and rolling on tyres from Nokian Tyres for one mile and to break the existing time record.

Breaking the record requires strong faith in your abilities and the courage to try something new and different. The same creative, relentless attitude has also been one of the cornerstones of the growth and success of the Scandinavian tyre manufacturer.