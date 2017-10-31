Is the automotive industry ready for new technologies?

Motor industry professional body, The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), has presented members of parliament and the House of Lords with a new research report that underlines the case for regulation around those working on electric and hybrid vehicles.



Recently the IMI attended meetings with representatives of both the House of Lords and the Department for Transport to discuss the growing concern for the safety of vehicle technicians who are repairing electric and hybrid vehicles without adequate training. The 400% growth in electric and hybrid technology in the last 5 years shows a welcomed appetite by UK drivers for low emission vehicles, however this also dramatically increases the risk associated with their maintenance and repair.

Parliamentary figures with whom the IMI met included Jesse Norman MP (Parliamentary Under-Secretary at Department for Transport), Baroness Featherstone (Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change and member of the House of Lords), and Baroness Randerson (Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Transport).



In presenting the case for regulation, backed by a large industry network, the IMI is offering government a ready-made framework in the form of existing voluntary accreditation standards and the IMI Professional Register.

Steve Nash, Chief Executive at the IMI, said: “The need for regulation for any vehicle technician working with electric and hybrid vehicles is becoming increasingly more evident with the demand for these vehicles proliferating beyond anyone’s expectation. The meetings we’ve had with key parliamentary figures have been reassuring, providing us with an opportunity to share our research in order to demonstrate the lack of health and safety regulation around this technology.

“The IMI’s campaign has gained backing from each area of the automotive sector, ranging from small independent workshops to the vehicle manufacturers. All understand the importance of putting in a place a criteria for anyone maintaining and repairing ultra-low emission vehicles.”