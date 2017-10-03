Italian Ecopneus scpa visits Eldan Recycling A/S in Denmark

At the beginning of September Dr. Giovanni Corbetta, Managing Director of Italian organization Ecopneus scpa visited manufacturer of recycling equipment Eldan Recycling A/S in Denmark.

Ecopneus scpa is the non-profit company for the tracking, collection, processing and destination of end-of-life tyres (ELT) created by tyre manufacturers operating in Italy. The purpose of the visit was to get an update on the developments within tyre recycling and to have a discussion on how production can be optimized. Eldan’s Managing Director Dr. Toni Reftman and Product Manager Mr. Bjorn Laursen attended the meeting, together with Eldan’s Italian Agent Alessandro Silvestri of NME Srl.

Dr. Corbetta also visited Danish tyre recycler Imdex A/S to see the new Eldan Tyre Cleaning and Washing System in action. The Eldan Tyre Cleaning and Washing System will improve the quality of end-products by removing foreign objects like stones, sand and snow from the waste tyres in the initial phase of recycling. The system will also reduce production costs remarkably due to lower deterioration on wear parts. The Eldan Tyre Cleaning and Washing System will be launched at Ecomondo in Italy in November.



Come see them at the Ecomondo exhibition in Rimini, Italy 7th to 10th of November to discuss the latest developments within tyre recycling machinery. Stand number N71, hall 5.

l-r Bjorn Laursen, Anton Sørensen, Giovanni Corbetta, Toni Reftman