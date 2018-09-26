ITM Power (AIM: ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel company, and Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT), a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world, are pleased to announce the opening of ITM Power’s seventh public access hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) located at Johnson Matthey, Swindon on the M4 corridor. The opening is being supported by Toyota, Hyundai and Honda who will also present and participate in a Q&A session. Attendees will also be able to experience a zero emission journey in a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Ride and Drive which will be available at the opening.

About the new M4 Swindon Hydrogen Refuelling Station:

The new Swindon HRS is ITM Power’s seventh public access HRS and joins Cobham on the M25, Beaconsfield on the M40, Rainham in Kent on the A14, Teddington in London, Rotherham on the M1 and Kirkwall in Orkney. Located at Johnson Matthey in Swindon, which is home to the company’s fuel cell component manufacturing facility, the new HRS lies just off the M4 linking South Wales with London. It is now open for public and private fleets operating fuel cell electric vehicles. The station uses electricity via a renewable energy contract and water to generate hydrogen on-site with no need for deliveries.

The Pan European H2ME2 project:

The new HRS is the first of two stations in the UK to be deployed as part of the pan European H2ME2 project, which was funded by the European Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCHJU) and the Office of Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV). A further station to be deployed by ITM Power under H2ME1 will be located at Gatwick Airport and will be opened before the end of this year.

UK Government’s Commitment to Hydrogen Vehicle Roll Out

On 11 September at the ‘Zero Emission Vehicle Summit’ in Birmingham, Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the UK Government’s “Road to Zero Strategy” which includes funding of £1.5 billion for ultra-low-emission vehicles by 2020. At the event, the Prime Minister also announced more than £100 million of funding for innovators in ultra-low-emission vehicles and hydrogen technology. The Road to Zero Strategy is the most comprehensive plan globally – mapping out in detail how the UK will reach its target for all new cars and vans to be, effectively, zero emission by 2040 – and for every car and van to be zero emission by 2050.

Commenting on the award of grant funding, Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director of the FCH JU said: “I would like to congratulate the consortium for the opening of the first HRS station in the UK, deployed as part of the H2ME2 project. The importance of the H2ME projects comes in part from their aim to bring together national hydrogen transport initiatives, which vary in aim and scope. By supporting them, the FCH JU demonstrates the potential of hydrogen-fuelled road transport as a pan-European solution to the need for viable and competitive alternatives to fossil fuels.”

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have launched our seventh hydrogen refuelling station. ITM Power is grateful for the co-operation of our H2ME2 partners and for the funding support of FCHJU and OLEV. We are again collaborating with local stakeholders to develop a significant FCEV fleet around the new station.” Matthew Harwood, Group Strategy Director, Johnson Matthey, commented: “There’s no doubt that hydrogen will be part of our energy mix going forward and we are delighted that ITM’s seventh refuelling station is located at our site in Swindon. JM has a great heritage in the development of fuel cell technologies, as well as in the catalysts and technologies for the large scale production of hydrogen. At JM we apply our science to making a cleaner, healthier world; our fuel cell technology, where hydrogen is converted electrochemically to clean power, is an important enabler in the journey to zero emission transport and pollution free roads.” Paul Van der Burgh, Toyota (GB) PLC President and Managing Director, said: “The opening of this new ITM Power facility establishes a valuable, strategic link in the development of the UK’s hydrogen fuel infrastructure. We welcome it not only as a benefit for drivers of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric saloon, but also as another step towards realising the wider benefits of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source in the future – a key mission for Toyota globally.” Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK said “As the demand for zero emission vehicles of all types is increasing at a rapid rate, it’s imperative that the necessary infrastructure is deployed at a pace that matches. For Hyundai, the opening of the 7th station from ITM shows a clear and timely commitment to hydrogen deployment from both the public and private sector as we prepare for the imminent UK launch of NEXO, our next generation fuel cell electric vehicle” Thomas Brachmann, Chief Project Engineer, Automobile Powertrain & Material Research Honda R&D Europe (Deutschland) commented: “The opening of the new hydrogen refuelling station in Swindon is an important step for the UK’s infrastructure, as it now enables travel along the M4 corridor to the M25. This will further enhance the uptake of hydrogen vehicles and will help our Clarity Fuel Cell drivers in the UK with the knowledge that there is increased hydrogen refuelling capacity available.” Dawn Brooks, Market Specialist, Anglo American commented: “As one of the world’s leading suppliers of platinum group metals (PGMs), we see platinum-containing hydrogen powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), as an important innovation. We believe hydrogen and FCEVs will play an important role in a low-carbon transport future and we continue to support the development of the technology and the expansion of supporting infrastructure.” For further information, please visit www.itm-power.com