James is new face of AlloyGator in the south

Alloy wheel protection specialists AlloyGator has appointed James Harper as its Southern Regional Manager. James has more than 10 years’ sales experience in the automotive industry and will be responsible for servicing existing AlloyGator accounts as well as developing new business south of the M4 corridor.

James said: “AlloyGator is a fantastic product and offers workshops a great opportunity to earn additional revenue by fitting them to customer’s cars. My first priority is to visit all the existing fitters in my region to ensure they have all the support they need and to explore ways to boost AlloyGator sales for them.”

Curt Rathbone, managing director at AlloyGator, said: “James is a very welcome addition to the AlloyGator team and with a proven sales background will be a great success. AlloyGators themselves can help workshops increase revenue, not only by fitting them but also by allowing fitters to inspect the vehicle to see if other items need attention, such as the tyres, brakes, steering, suspension, plus even servicing and detailing.”