John Lewis Partnership Contract Success for Bandvulc Group

Devon-based company Bandvulc has secured a three-year contract to provide fleet maintenance services to keep John Lewis Partnership vehicles on the road 24/7, 365 days a year. A lengthy and complex tender process last year resulted in Bandvulc retaining the blue-chip contract until October 2020 with support for the John Lewis and Waitrose fleet provided from their call centre in Devon.

With many businesses offering their customers timed delivery slots, it’s essential for fleets to keep moving. Bandvulc’s tender for the contract reflected the way the business has continued to develop and demonstrates their progressive attitude, supporting a robust and cost effective commercial offer.

It’s a business where every second counts and Paul Drackford, Fleet Maintenance Manager for the John Lewis Partnership, says they were impressed with the service they’ve already received from Bandvulc. “We are very pleased to have extended with Bandvulc, which sees them managing the tyres on our fleet of trucks, trailers and home delivery vans throughout the UK. Our requirements are stringent as we carry out timed deliveries throughout a demanding 24/7 operation,” says Paul.

“Bandvulc’s customer care is excellent, providing our Partnership with first class responses to its demanding fleet profile needs and bespoke management functions across our main Vehicle Maintenance Unit locations, which are an intrinsic part of our operation.”

Phil West, Bandvulc’s Group Commercial Director, says retaining business is important. “We’re delighted to have been successful in the recent tyre supply and management tender process,” he says. “Our offer maintained and developed what is an established relationship adding new initiatives and developments in a continually changing market place.”

The agreement is for the supply of Continental and Bandvulc products nationally supported by BVPlus+ management service including TSU (Tyre Support Unit) call handling.