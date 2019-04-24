John Parker announced as GB Tyres Business Development Director

GB Tyres UK Ltd are pleased to announce the appointment of John Parker to the position of Business Development Director from 29thApril 2019.

John has worked in the tyre industry for more than 47 years and has over 31 years’ experience in Tyre Wholesale.



Sukhi Singh (Managing Director) commented, “John will work closely with the Management and Sales Teams and in particular will assist in the continuous growth of the company’s performance. The combined team will further enhance GB Tyres UK Ltd’s position in the market place as being one of Europe’s fastest growing Commercial Tyre Wholesalers.

