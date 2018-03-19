Jorge Crespo promoted to Executive Director of the Zenises Group

The Zenises Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jorge Crespo to Executive Director of the Group and member of the Group’s executive committee. In his new role Jorge will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Group and its future in disrupting the industry.



Commenting on the promotion, Harjeev Kandhari, CEO of the Group said, “Jorge has been with the Zenises family for many years and has been instrumental in the growth of the company. This promotion is well deserved and we thank Jorge and his family for all the hard work, dedication, passion and loyalty. God bless you and your family JorgeCommenting on the promotion, Jorge Crespo said, “I look forward to this new challenge and want to take this opportunity to thank our amazing Zenises family in all our offices across the world for their support. None of this would be possible without them and their passion.”