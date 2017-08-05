Just Tyres Announce Launch of New Website

Milton Keynes based tyre fitter Just Tyres have launched their fresh, new look website that will provide customers with a variety of features at the click of a button. Consumers will be able to find their tyre type and size, test ratings and recommended retail prices more efficiently when purchasing tyres on a PC or mobile, as well as the option of same day delivery.



With over 100 years experience in the fitment of cars tyres, Just Tyres invested in the development of a more intuitive website design to take a step forward to enhance their service online and on mobile devices to appeal to a more digitally savvy customer base.

The new website - www.justtyres.co.uk - has received a complete overhaul and it’s new features aim to enhance the customer experience, providing them with more options for the purchasing and fitting of their car’s tyres than ever before.

Just Tyres Marketing Manager Tina Newman, comments: “We are delighted to be launching the new Just Tyres website. Our aim is to provide a completely user-friendly experience, and we hope the new features will make our customers’ experience better than ever before.

“Our goal is for our customers to have as much choice and flexibility with the cost of their tyres, the time they want them to be fitted and the device they want to use our website on. We are extremely happy with how mobile-friendly the new website is, ensuring those without access to a PC or laptop are able to use our services just as efficiently.”



