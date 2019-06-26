Kalliomäki to return to RX2 for 'Magic Weekend'

Jami Kalliomäki will return to the RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires at Höljes next month (6/7 July), with the Finnish teenager aiming to be quick out-of-the-blocks at an event that he describes as his favourite in the championship.



Kalliomäki contested a full RX2 campaign last year, showing flashes of raw speed on several occasions – indeed, even briefly leading the final on his debut at Mettet – on his way to eighth in the overall standings. He similarly proved his prowess at Höljes, speeding to the fourth-fastest time in Q2 out of the record-breaking 29 competitors.

Since then, the 19-year-old has focussed predominantly on crosskart competition, but next weekend, he will climb back into the cockpit of a Supercar Lites car for the first time in more than half-a-year with Finnish outfit SET Promotion – and he is looking forward to swiftly blowing away the cobwebs.

“I’m really excited to be getting back into RX2 after this long break,” Kalliomäki enthused. “Last season, Höljes was my favourite round. I just had problems with punctures, but hopefully we can be fast there straightaway this time.

“I have been driving a lot this year in crosskart, winning all three rounds of the Finnish Championship so far and one round of the NEZ (North European Zone) in Riga. Sami-Matti [Trogen] has already shown that the team has good speed this season in RX2, so I hope I can get back into the driving style of the Lites car quickly at Höljes.”



The 2019 RX2 International Series presented by Cooper Tires will comprise seven rounds in support of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, visiting Spain, Belgium, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, France and South Africa.