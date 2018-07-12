Ken-Tool announces Pilot Sleeve™

AKRON, Ohio (July 10 2018) – Ken-Tool has unveiled its new Pilot Sleeve™ line of wheel centering sleeves for steel or aluminum commercial truck steer wheels, drive wheels and inside/outside dual wheels which use two-piece flange nuts.

Made from a highly durable, non-corrosive mil-spec grade polyamide polymer, the sleeves are used to correct off-center wheel stud alignment on wheel mounting holes, which if uncorrected, can lead to out-of-tolerance radial wheel runout. The self-sizing sleeves take up the gap between the 22 mm wheel studs and the 26 mm wheel mount holes, regardless of wheel condition.

Because the pilots on the hubs of drive and steering axle bearings may lose the OEM specification tolerances over time, the wheel mounting holes may lose the proper position on the mounting stud. This can lead to the out-of-tolerance radial wheel runout, resulting in increased uneven tyre wear, reduced fuel economy, driver fatigue, wheel clocking and even loosening of the lug nuts. It may also elongate the wheel mounting holes, which can ruin a wheel.

The Ken-Tool Pilot Sleeves quickly mount into the wheel mounting holes, using the Pilot Sleeve installation tool (PN 30630). With the wheel and tyre jacked up off the ground, and all flange nuts removed, Pilot Sleeves are ratcheted onto the studs and into the wheel hole. Flange nuts are then reinstalled on the studs to the proper torque. When it becomes time to remove the wheel, the sleeves can be quickly removed using the removal end of the installation tool.

The (international) patent pending Pilot Sleeve design allows the use of a single part number to solve misaligned wheel problems. The Pilot Sleeves are available in a 6-piece package (pn 30331), and in bulk pails: 100 pieces (pn 30332) and 1000 pieces (pn 30333) which includes the installation tool. The Ken-Tool Pilot Sleeves are in stock and are now shipping to distributors and tyre dealers.

Ken-Tool products are available through leading tire industry supply distributors worldwide. For more information about this and other professional tire-changing and shop tools, visit www.kentool.com.