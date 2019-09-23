Kenda Announce Lings MX & Enduro Partnership

Already a major success in the United States with several factory level partnerships, Kenda Tyres are the latest tyre brand to enter the UK market, and they’ve wasted no time in partnering with some promising British talent!

With a total of 12 riders in their stable for 2019, the P.F.K. Ling group operate one of the largest motocross and enduro teams in East Anglia.

All twelve riders will now be using high performance competition tyres manufactured by Kenda, which include:

Sand Mad K782 – Sand & Mud (Paddle)

Southwick II – Soft Terrain

Millville II – Soft to Intermediate Terrain (Dual Directional)

K777F, K778 & K779 – Enduro

Nearly all P.F.K. Ling’s riders run Husqvarna machinery, with the exception of Max Broadbelt who will be riding a Honda CRF250R in the MX2 British Championship and Eastern Centre Expert Championship.

Also riding at the British championship for the team is Declan Whittle, who will be competing in the MX1 class on a Husqvarna FC450,while Harvey Thomas will be leading the enduro charge on a TE300i in the Eastern Centre Expert Championship.

Mark Powell of P.F.K. Ling expects a strong showing from the team at this year’s Weston Beach Race, with six riders expected to be taking part, putting their Kenda Sand Mad rear paddle tyres to the ultimate test.

Richard Hemingway, responsible for online marketing at UK Kenda importer Cambrian Tyres commented: “We’re really excited to have brought the Kenda brand back to that UK after an absence of around ten years. To have had interest from such a sizeable team at this early stage is amazing. Kenda have built a very strong reputation for themselves in the USA and elsewhere, and we look forward to working with the Ling’s team to further establish the brand name here too, and we wish all the riders the best of luck moving forwards.”

Mark Powell of Lings followed on by stating: “Lings are really pleased that our supported riders will be running Kenda Tyres to help promote the brand in the UK. We are always looking to provide our team with the best equipment possible and Kenda Tyres definitely fits this requirement. We're excited about our partnership with official importer Cambrian Tyres and look forward to many successes running Kenda Tyres.”

In the USA, Kenda are currently an official partner of Yamaha Off-Road and Beta Factory Racing.

Riders can find out more about the Kenda range via the new UK website www.kenda-moto.co.uk.