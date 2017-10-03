Kenda continues its global expansion today with the acquisition of Starco Europe. Besides a good cultural, organizational and strategic fit, both companies see significant long-term opportunities. Kenda has been a Starco supplier since 1982 and the relationship between the two parties has been strengthened and developed ever since. Over the last 12 months a series of meetings determined a clear willingness from both Kenda and Starco to take the partnership to another level.

“We recently launched our Focus on Europe strategy; the acquisition of Starco is a natural step to more quickly establish a platform which gives Kenda a better access to the market in this region. Kenda has strong market share in USA in trailer, lawn and garden, golf car, utility vehicle tyre and would like to grow its market share in these areas through the acquisition of Starco, who is one of the leading player in this area in Europe,” says Jimmy Yang, Vice Chairman of Kenda Rubber Ind. Ltd. President of Kenda USA.

The Starco Executive Management team will report to Kenda USA. The two companies see many strategic and operational opportunities. Besides a good cultural, organizational and strategic fit, there are significant long-term synergies, and opportunities when it comes to engineering, market insight, supply chain and shared customer portfolio. The aim is to benefit from these synergies and unleash the joint potential, growing both companies in North America and Europe.

“I see many opportunities. For instance, both companies get a stronger global presence, improving the distribution chain and gaining further market insight. Kenda gains new opportunities in Europe and Starco in the US. This will allow us to serve customers globally,” states Richard Todd, Chief Executive Officer at Starco.