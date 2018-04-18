KENDA presents first All-season tyres at The Tire Cologne

The Taiwanese tyre manufacturer KENDA will be exhibiting a new slogan and an expanded product range with its first All-season tyre at the Cologne fair (Hall 6, stand number C-020), between May 29 and June 1 this year.

KENDA has clearly arrived on the European market. With the new slogan "Designed to Perform", the company has its new focus on the quality and variety of products developed specifically for the European market.

KENETICA 4S – first All-season tyre from KENDA

With the KENETICA 4S - for "Four Seasons" - KENDA is not only presenting a new product, but is expanding its portfolio with a completely new product type. KENDA is thus responding to the current trend and the high demand for tyres that are suitable all year round, thereby underlining its own competitiveness.

As the first European All-season tyre from KENDA, the KENETICA 4S has been designed specifically for the conditions in Europe. The directional siped tyres will be available from the second half of the year. For 2018, KENDA plans the initial introduction of 28 sizes, with more to come in the following year.