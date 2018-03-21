KEY APPOINTMENT STRENGTHENS CONICA TEAM

CONICA Ltd, the Newark-based international sports, play and functional flooring specialist, has added to its growing team with the appointment of James Wright as Commercial Director.



James’ key initial focus will be to ­­­­­further build the UK and Irish business through a strengthening of the company’s sales and marketing activities in the sports and play surfacing industry. He will be based in Newark and will be a Director of the UK business, whilst also reporting to Thomas Møller-Nielsen, Global Segment Head - Playgrounds.

James has held senior positions within high profile flooring and industrial companies including, most recently, 14 years as Commercial Director at Degafloor Ltd, a leading resin flooring supplier. He has extensive sales and commercial leadership experience gained across diverse markets.

“I’m delighted to have joined a recognised industry leader with huge experience in the sectors it serves. CONICA has a strong customer base, an exceptional team of people and an outstanding, high quality product range,” said James, “I look forward to working with new and existing customers to further develop long lasting, mutually beneficial relationships”.

“My appointment reflects CONICA’s drive to be even more customer focussed and builds on our strategy of investment and innovation to deliver processes and solutions that offer outstanding performance and value.”

Since 1977, the CONICA brand has been synonymous with supplying superior sports, play surfacing and resin flooring systems, while CONICA in the UK – formerly known as Charles Lawrence International – has established itself as a market leader in the supply of sports and playground surfacing materials. CONICA is part of a global group of companies owned by German-based Serafin GmbH.

Richard Hills, CFO for CONICA Ltd, said “The business was looking for an experienced Commercial Director with strong sales and marketing skills. We are confident that James’ experience, expertise and approach will help guide the company to an even more successful future”.

