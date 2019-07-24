In Bologna, everything is ready for the upcoming European Under 19 Championship of American Football, which will be officially kicked off during the opening ceremony on Sunday July, 28 at 9 p.m. at Piazza Minghetti. The event will involve the entire city from July, 29 to August 4, and particularly in the stadiums Arcoveggio and Bernardi – Parco Lunetta Gamberini – everything is ready.

BKT, a major global Off-Highway tyre manufacturer, and a brand that is renown and recognised for some significant sport sponsorships, is the Championship’s Presenting Sponsor based on an agreement stipulated with FIDAF, the Italian Federation of American Football.