General
KICK OFF FOR THE EUROPEAN UNDER 19 CHAMPIONSHIP OF AMERICAN FOOTBALL. BKT SPONSORS THE EVENT.
In Bologna, everything is ready for the upcoming European Under 19 Championship of American Football, which will be officially kicked off during the opening ceremony on Sunday July, 28 at 9 p.m. at Piazza Minghetti. The event will involve the entire city from July, 29 to August 4, and particularly in the stadiums Arcoveggio and Bernardi – Parco Lunetta Gamberini – everything is ready.
BKT, a major global Off-Highway tyre manufacturer, and a brand that is renown and recognised for some significant sport sponsorships, is the Championship’s Presenting Sponsor based on an agreement stipulated with FIDAF, the Italian Federation of American Football.
Leave a reply