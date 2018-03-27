Klarius releases new high-demand components for 2018

Keeping-up the momentum with its policy of introducing over 600 new to range (NTR) products this year Klarius has just released close to fifty emission control parts including all the most in-demand new requests from early 2018.

New components in this release include exhausts for the Ford Focus Mk 3 and fifth generation Polo; new catalytic converters (CATs) for Land Rovers and Range Rovers; diesel particulate filters (DPFs) for the Citroen Relay 3.0 HDI van; exhaust mountings for the Renault Clio 1.2 and new exhausts for the industry acclaimed Volvo XC60 compact SUV.

The variety of NTR parts in this batch underlines the overall breadth of the Klarius range, supporting applications from city cars to 4x4s and light commercials. NTR parts are largely developed on-demand, so include not only the latest models but also niche vehicles and older applications as the requirements from garages and re-sellers come in.

Adding to an already extensive 10,000+ product range, the new exhaust, CAT and DPF components are available on the now standard next morning delivery service, backed by a 2-year warranty and a Fit-First-Time guarantee.

Where applicable, all Klarius emission components are type-approved. This is an independent certification by a body such as the VCA or TÜV that performance in-terms of overall noise, emission levels, back pressure and conformity of fit are equivalent or better than OE standards. In addition, Klarius also puts each component through its own strict test regime, which uses real-world vehicles of corresponding make, model and production year to confirm an exact fit. Garages technicians and motorists can therefore be sure of a part that is proven to perform.

Doug Bentley, Head of Research and Development at Klarius commented: "This latest release really demonstrates our flexibility in supporting a wide variety of vehicle applications. Our ability to meet requests for current vehicles while still supporting older models is what in-turn provides our customers with the range and availability they need to satisfy market demand.”

To view the latest Klarius new-to-range list, click here.



