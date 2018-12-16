The North West England-based Northern Automotive Alliance (NAA) is committed to showcasing the success of regional automotive industries, and the NAA Awards are a prominent event in the organisation’s calendar. This year Klarius Products based in Cheadle, Staffordshire has won the 2018 International Trade Award, sponsored by Morson Group.

The NAA Awards Judging Panel recognised Klarius Products’ impressive growth in the international export of its products during the ceremony, held on 8th November 2018 in Cheshire.

Klarius Products is now one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of type approved replacement emission control components. Its sales are growing via distributors across the Continent, thanks to a market leading new product development strategy, yielding Europe’s fastest growing range of exhausts, catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters.

A key element of this successful strategy is the company’s ability to drive and deliver forward-thinking engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to efficiently meet the needs of its partners, reducing lead time and waste throughout, to the point of delivery to the repair workshop and the benefit of European motorist.

Chris Shilton, Commercial Director for Klarius Products, commented: “It was a privilege to collect the NAA International Trade Award on behalf of the company. Our top priority at Klarius Products is delivering high-quality emission control components, such as type-approved exhausts, catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters, for a sustainable automotive aftermarket. This prize attests to the commitment of all the personnel at Klarius Products from product development, manufacturing and testing, to logistics and management.”

“It was impressive to see the diverse range of companies in the Northern region that are offering world-class products and services,” said Rowan Egan, Chief Executive at the NAA. “It’s also good to see that low emissions and sustainability are taking a greater priority in our Northern industry.”

Wes Jacklin, Chairman of Directors and Advisory Board at the NAA, concluded: “The NAA has been very effective in supporting automotive supply chain companies, and our Awards Dinner is an ideal platform to showcase the achievement of the region’s businesses. As we enter a period where collaboration will be more essential than ever, the NAA has an increasingly important role to play in bringing together different organisations from a range of sectors to develop solutions for tomorrow’s mobility challenges.”