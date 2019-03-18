KOUTNY JOINS MWHEELS AS EUROPEAN SALES AND MARKETING DIRECTOR

Leading commercial vehicle wheel distributor, MWheels has appointed Robert Koutny as European Sales and Marketing Director.

In the role he will be responsible for creating and delivering all strategic sales and marketing functions in the UK and through the business’s German-based European operation, MWheels GmbH.

With over 25 years’ experience in the tyre industry, Koutny’s previous roles include Sales and Marketing Director for Czech and Slovakia for Hankook, before which he was Director of Business Development across Eastern Europe for Giti Tire.

He will sit on MWheels’ Senior Management Team and report directly to MWheels’ Chief Executive Officer, Matt Mardle who said: “The business is currently growing 25% year-on-year, but to realise our ambitious five-year sales plan in the OE and aftermarket sectors we need to further develop our capabilities.

“Robert’s excellent track record in the tyre industry is there for all to see, and these core skills and his industry contacts easily be transferred into the CV wheel sector. Add this experience to the already excellent workforce and the foundations are in place to enter our next phase of growth.”

MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers, as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.