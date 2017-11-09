KTM approves Maxxis Supermaxx ST on new KTM 790 DUKE - The Scalpel

Maxxis is pleased to announce it has been selected to provide original equipment (OE) on the hotly anticipated KTM 790 DUKE motorcycle launched yesterday. The top ten global tyre manufacturer used the EICMA event, in Milan, to make the announcement among almost half a million motorcycling enthusiasts.

The chosen tyre, Maxxis’ Supermaxx ST, is the newest addition to the tyre giant’s already extensive tyre portfolio. The all-new KTM 790 DUKE is designed for fun, with exhilerating performance and agility at the heart of everything; the Supermaxx ST complements this delivering power and responsiveness in abundance. Its perfect balanced performance between the road and track delivers an outstanding ride when demanded.

Commenting on the news, Maxxis’ managing director, Derek McMartin, said: “We are extremely honoured to have been chosen to partner with KTM on such a fantastic bike. This is a very exciting deal for us, and again reinforces the fact that we produce excellent quality tyres that are able to deliver exceptional performance. To have been recognised for this, and selected to complement the long-awaited KTM 790 Duke, is a huge compliment.