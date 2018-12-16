KUMHO APPOINTS BOND INTERNATIONAL AS NEW LOGISTICS PARTNER

Since establishing its own direct sales operation in 2014, Kumho’s UK logistics requirements have been ably handled out of Magna Park, Lutterworth. However, as part of the next phase of its long-term plans, the South Korean tyre manufacturer has now opted to place that responsibility with Bond International, starting in January 2019.

Bond’s 24-hour computer-driven warehousing and distribution operation, backed by a fleet of satellite-tracked delivery vehicles operating from four distribution hubs, will allow Kumho to upgrade its current ‘next day’ delivery offering to, in many cases, that of ‘same day’ and ‘Saturday’ delivery service levels.

Currently based at the Magna Park site, Kumho’s sales operation will relocate to appropriate office-only premises in nearby Rugby, resulting in shorter commuter journeys for many.

Said Kumho Tyre UK’s Sales Director Kevin Peck: “In no way is this decision a reflection on our previous service provider, which has served us very well over the past five years, and it is only the desire to offer our customers an even higher level of delivery service than we already provide that has persuaded us to make this move. We will have, in Bond, a logistics partner with all the expertise and reach of a major national wholesale operation – in short, a win-win situation.”

For further information on Kumho and its products see www.kumhotyre.co.uk.

