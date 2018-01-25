Kumho Appoints Changrin Suk As Its New European President

Kumho Tire has appointed Changrin Suk, 59, as its new European President, and he assumes responsibility for the company’s European tyre business with immediate effect.

Suk has amassed many years of international experience from senior positions within Korean companies. He spent more than 20 years at Samsung Electronics and seven at Nexen Tire. As CEO of Nexen Tire North America he was responsible for its tyre interests in both the US and Canadian markets.

“My mission is to successfully develop Kumho Tire in Europe,” states Suk. “My key aim is a stable, profitable business for us and our customers and my top priority is therefore the satisfaction of those customers. I will do my best to significantly improve support for them and am looking forward to working closely with them here in Europe.” Changrin Suk succeeds Charles Kim, who had been Kumho Tire Europe's President since March 2015.

For further information on Kumho and its products for road and track see www.kumhotyre.co.uk.