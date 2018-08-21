Kumho has enjoyed a successful working relationship with renowned tyre distributor R H Claydon for some 20 years and has now appointed the company to handle its truck tyre distribution requirements for the whole of the UK mainland.

A third-generation family business, R H Claydon boasts full national coverage via six strategically-placed warehouses and will carry the entire range of Kumho’s medium and heavy truck tyre products. The switch from Kumho’s current direct distribution programme will be seamless from the customers’ point of view who, from day one, will have access to R H Claydon personnel 5½ days per week and a robust online ordering arrangement 24/7 – through its established B2B System, orders placed up to 7am qualify for same day delivery during the working week.

Commenting on this key appointment, Kumho sales Director Kevin Peck said: “This is a win-win situation for all concerned. Claydon has an excellent reputation within the trade and is the perfect long term partner for our truck tyre requirements – we couldn’t wish for a safer pair of hands.”

Added R H Claydon’s Managing Director Mick Claydon: “The Kumho brand is a great addition to our portfolio. The company’s latest range of truck tyre products is impressive and demand is growing all the time. We are delighted to have been chosen to help grow Kumho sales within this sector over the coming years.”

For further information on Kumho and its products for trucks, vans, passenger cars, 4x4s and motorsport use see www.kumhotyre.co.uk.