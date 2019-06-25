In further proof of the innovative skills it has demonstrated since its foundation in 1960, the Korean tyre manufacturer Kumho has developed the world’s first 20-inch commercial vehicle tyre in 45 profile, and is supplying it to Hyundai for Original Equipment fit to the Solati Limousine, the company’s premium minibus. The version of the Kumho PorTran KC53 concerned comes in size 245/45R20C 115/113R.

The Solati Limousine was originally shod with 16 inch tyres. The challenge of increasing the size to 20 inch was given to several tyre manufacturers, but it was only Kumho that managed to satisfy Hyundai’s needs.

“The OE approval of the unique 20-inch, 45 series PorTran KC53 for exclusive fitment to the Solati Limousine is further confirmation of our advanced technical capabilities,” stated Lee Younchang, head of light commercial tyre development at Kumho Tire. “We will continue developing the proprietary technologies that allow us to manufacture products of the highest quality and meet the needs of our customers.”

Launched in 2015, the Solati Limousine is primarily targeted at the Korean and European markets. It is manufactured in Jeonju, Korea and is also assembled in Turkey in a joint venture with commercial vehicle specialist Karsan and sold under the model name H350. Boasting a sophisticated design, high levels of quietness and a roomy interior, the minibus is an increasingly popular purchase around the world. Last year Hyundai worked with SM Entertainment to redesign it for the benefit of those in the singing and acting professions - a collaboration that inspired the ‘Solati Moving Hotel’, which garnered for Hyundai a “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award. The vehicle is not currently marketed in the UK.

The Kumho PorTran KC53 has been designed for the latest generation of light commercial vehicles and optimised to deliver exceptional highway performance. It boasts a wide tread and stable block pattern ensuring outstanding dry handling, even in maximum load conditions. Broad cross-grooves provide precise steering in both dry and wet conditions, while wide straight circumferential grooves minimise the risk of aquaplaning. A robust carcass results in improved traction and higher mileage, while low rolling resistance ensures optimum fuel efficiency.