KUMHO SELECTED FOR OE FIT TO NEW MERCEDES–BENZ MODEL

Kumho has once again been selected as an OE supplier to Mercedes-Benz. The latest generation of its G-Class model is factory fitted with Kumho’s Solus KL21 SUV tyres in size 265/60 R18 110H at Graz in Austria.

The Kumho Solus KL21 is a tried and tested product specifically designed for the burgeoning SUV market. Its High Dispersible Micro Silica tread compound provides outstanding grip on both wet and dry surfaces, combined with a low rolling resistance for optimum fuel economy.

Kumho was the first Korean tyre manufacturer to supply its products to Mercedes-Benz, starting in 2007 with its Solus KU15 MO for the then current model of A-Class.

For further information on Kumho and its products for road cars, SUVs, light commercial vehicles and trucks see www.kumhotyre.co.uk.