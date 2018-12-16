KUMHO TIRE ANNOUNCES THREE YEAR EXTENSION WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Kumho Tire has confirmed that it has renewed its partnership with Tottenham Hotspur as its Official Tyre Partner for a further three years from the start of the 2018/19 season. The new agreement continues a successful partnership between the Club and Kumho which stretches back to 2016.

The new agreement was signed this afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur’s Training Centre in the presence of Executive Director Donna-Maria Cullen and first-team players Heung-min Son, Victor Wanyama, Fernando Llorente and Kieran Trippier.

To support the objectives of further growing its brand in the UK and other key global markets, Kumho will retain a strong presence at the Club’s home matches and on its digital channels. Kumho will also continue in its role as presenting partner of the Club’s well-established match day mascot programme, as part of a comprehensive range of marketing and promotional rights.

Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Extending our partnership with Kumho Tyre reinforces the success of the relationship we have had over the past two years. It is exciting to continue this collaboration that will see us support the growth of the Kumho business and brand through our growing digital channels both here in the UK and in key international markets.

Kyungtai Ju, President of Kumho Tire Europe GmbH, added: “We are thrilled to be extending our association with such a prestigious Club as Tottenham Hotspur – this partnership has already been extremely successful and we very much look forward continuing to work on engaging with our customers and the Club’s fans around the world.”

Catalina Kim, CEO of Catalina and Partners Corporate Advisory Ltd. that has been responsible for this deal since the outset on behalf of Kumho, further commented: “It is great to see both parties continue this successful relationship. We look forward to many more prosperous years for Tottenham Hotspur and Kumho Tire.”