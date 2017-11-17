KUMHO TO LAUNCH IMPORTANT NEW CV TYRES AT SOLUTRANS 2017

Kumho will have a major presence at next week’s (November 21-25) Solutrans, the annual international show for ‘road and urban transport solutions’ being held at the Eurexpo, Lyon, France. In addition to showcasing its existing wide range of truck tyres it will be launching a pair of brand new products – the KXT10 trailer axle tyre and the KCA03 pattern for city buses.

Displayed in 385/65 R22.5 size, the Kumho KXT10 is designed for use on the trailers of both regional and long-distance trucks. The X in the name refers to the versatility of this multi-performance tyre, which has been developed to provide minimal wear and maximum traction. Its sidewall carries both the snowflake symbol (3PMSF) and M+S identification, and is therefore equally appropriate for summer and winter conditions. The Kumho KCA03 is a multi-axle product specifically designed for use on city buses and will be displayed at the show in typical 275/70 R22.5 size.

Commenting his company’s upcoming commitment to this important show, Dirk Rockendorf, Marketing Director of Kumho Tire Europe, said: "We are proud to be able to present our increasingly large range of truck tyres to the trade visitors of Solutrans 2017. The focus of attention on this occasion will be the new Kumho KXT10 pattern, which joins the already available steering axle KXS10 and drive axle KXD10 to complete our trio of contemporary multi-performance truck tyres.”



For further information on Kumho and its products for trucks, vans, 4x4s and cars log onto www.kumhotyre.co.uk.