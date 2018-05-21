Lutterworth – May 21, 2018. In a major presence at the upcoming international tyre fair – ‘The Tire Cologne’, May 29 to June 1 – Kumho will not only be displaying its entire range of passenger car and truck tyres, but revealing details of no less than four brand new products.

The company’s 387m² exhibition area (Stand No. B010 + C019, Hall 6.1) will be split into themed zones dedicated to: summer, winter, EV and eco-friendly passenger car tyres; those for SUVs; and those for trucks. A visually powerful interactive media wall will portray the latest trends and developments from the South Korean tyre manufacturer, while an interesting and unusual vehicle will be shown, confirming the company’s legendary ability to design tyres for tomorrow’s vehicles in the here and now. There will also be several private meeting rooms, as well as a bar and comfortable lounge areas for guests.

When revealing the extent of Kumho’s involvement in the show, Thomas Schlich, acting Vice President of Kumho Tire GmbH confirmed: “Our customers are obviously keen for more news of Kumho Tire in Europe, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our stand so we can inform them of our current situation, latest products and strategy for the future.”

Further information regarding Kumho and its products for road and track can be found at www.kumhotyre.co.uk.