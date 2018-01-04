Kumho Tyre (UK) Ltd. (KTUK) has confirmed that its distribution agreement with Micheldever Tyre Services of 2014 will end in May 2018. After that date, KTUK will itself be responsible for distributing Kumho branded car, 4x4 and van products in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland.

KTUK Managing Director, Tino Choi commented : “Micheldever have been one of KTUK’s longest standing partners and our decision to terminate the agreement with them following their acquisition last year by Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. has not been taken lightly.”

During the intervening period, arrangements will be in place to ensure customers receive continuity of supply and support from both KTUK and Micheldever.

Having established its UK direct sales organisation several year ago, KTUK holds a considerable stock of the full Kumho line-up of summer, all-season and winter (alpine) tyres for cars, SUVs, vans and trucks at its National Distriibution Centre in Magna Park, Leicestershire and this will now be made available to all customers.

Mr Choi continued: “We firmly believe that this is the right course to take for the brand - and, most importantly, for our customers - if we are to achieve our goal of making Kumho the number one mid-range tyre in the independent retail sector of the UK tyre market.

“I should like to assure all our Kumho partners that KTUK is fully committed to the development of our independent retailer network. We have some exciting plans and look forward to introducing them to our partners over the coming months,” he concluded.



For further information on Kumho and its products for cars, SUVs, vans and trucks, log onto www.kumhotyre.co.uk.