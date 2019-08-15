Kumho Tyre has been appointed exclusive tyre partner of Champions League contestant Bayer 04 Leverkusen, as well as its sleeve partner in the German Football Association cup competition, the DFB-Pokal.

As an official premium partner, Kumho will receive advertising space inside the Club’s home ground, BayArena, featuring on the 3D logo cam carpets by the goals as well as having a considerable presence on its LED boards. A so-called ‘Powerpack’ makes it possible to simultaneously deploy both advertising panels so they are perceived as one uninterrupted large-scale advertising space on the TV screen. Additionally, the digital substitution and extra-time boards will carry Kumho Tyre branding, as will the rear walls of the media room, the mixed zone, the area behind the substitutes’ bench, and both club magazines – ‘Werks11’ and ‘BayArena Aktuell’. Kumho will also be granted premium hospitality packages and extensive international involvement in the Club’s media activities, while the team bus will shortly be equipped with Kumho tyres. In addition to the premium partnership, from this season Kumho Tyre will be the Club’s exclusive sleeve partner in the DFB-Pokal, and its logo was visible for the first time on the left sleeve of the team’s shirts at the match against Alemannia Aachen last Saturday, August 10.

Jun Ro Song, President of Kumho Tire Europe GmbH, explained the rationale behind the partnership: “We’re looking forward to a lengthy partnership with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, as the club stands for reliability, ambition and international prestige - key criteria in our sports partnerships. We are already an official partner of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and are very happy to be sponsoring a second top European football club. We hope to significantly increase brand awareness of Kumho Tyre through this new partnership.”

Hendrik Schiphorst, Executive Vice President Football Germany, Lagardère Sports, added: “This co-operation is much more than a formal sports partnership and adds an invaluable extra dimension to the content which only the reach of these two internationally recognised companies can bring. The deal is further evidence of the continuing growth in popularity and relevance of Bayer 04 Leverkusen as a communication platform with global power, and we are looking forward to activating the partnership together with all stakeholders.”

“In Kumho Tyre we have found a true global partner. We not only have ambitious goals for the Club in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League, but also want to continue building our successful international business strategy. That's why we are very happy to have such a strong partner by our side from now on,” said Fernando Carro, CEO of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who went on to thank Lagardère Sports, the Club’s sports marketing agency, for its support in concluding the contract with Kumho Tyre.